Saudi Ambassador Delivers $2 Million Cheque To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi on Sunday delivered a $2 million

cheque to Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini, as part of their annual contribution.



The move aims to help the agency maintain humanitarian services, including the provision of food, medicine and essential supplies to the Palestinians.

Lazzarini expressed his deep appreciation for this contribution, highlighting Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the Palestinians and its consistent support for UNRWA's humanitarian mission.



He also called on UN member states and the international community to rally behind the agency's support of Palestinians currently struggling, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.











