CUC Ulster University Celebrates 2023 Graduating Students

Doha, Qatar: With a legacy of academic excellence, CUC Ulster University held its graduation ceremony recognising the hard work and dedication of the Class of 2023, with the conferment of master's and bachelor's qualifications and prestigious higher national diplomas.

As part of the evening's programme, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra delivered an elaborate and quintessential performance, mesmerizing the audience and contributing to the enchanting atmosphere of the ceremony. Their breathtaking melodies and harmonious compositions added a layer of sophistication and grandeur to the event.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Khalid Al Ali shared his thoughts on the significance of the event, saying“Witnessing your accomplishments and the result of your unwavering dedication is truly inspiring. It's important to recognise that education is a continuous voyage of lifelong learning.”

He commended the partnership between City University College and Ulster University with acknowledgement to the Founder of CUC Ulster University Natra Abdullah and the dedicated team for their contribution to the local and international educational landscape which he affirmed as pivotal in Qatar's journey of academic excellence.

He expressed his enthusiasm about the speed at which CUC Ulster is growing and its expansion plan with the construction of the new Lusail campus. The completion of the new campus in Lusail according to Al Ali reaffirms the unwavering commitment to providing world-class learning facilities that align seamlessly with the mission to deliver a leading undergraduate and postgraduate experience in Qatar.



CUC Ulster University students with officials and guests during their graduation ceremony.

Executive Dean of CUC Ulster University Dr. Faris Gorashi expressed his pride in recognition of the graduates' achievements:“This celebration marks the culmination of many long hours of hard work and dedicated study that our students have so reverently put in.”

Dr. Faris encouraged the graduates to“transcend their roles as a degree holder, urging them to embrace their destiny as architects of an unwritten future.” Dr. Faris reminded each graduate that they possessed the potential to change, inspire, and lead an unwritten future waiting to be inscribed with narratives of pride, wonder, and inspiration.

Ulster University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew highlighted the partnership between City University College and Ulster University and the celebration of the students' achievements.

He also acknowledged the contributions of staff and faculty for their academic success:“Today is significant for everyone gathered here. Not least to mark the bond between City University College and Ulster University, but also importantly to celebrate the achievements of our students.”

Ambassador of the UK to Qatar H E Jonathan Wilks CMG emphasised the special nature of the international collaboration between the UK and Qatar, and he celebrated their qualifications not only as the gateway to prosperous careers but as the key to becoming ambassadors for Qatar on the global stage.

Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Saleh bin Majed Al-Khulaifi shared a personal reflection of his life story and how determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence formed the hallmark of his academic journey leading to his career.