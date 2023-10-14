Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann Crowned Champion In Cars Category, Aaron Marie Tops Motorcycles

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2023 (WAM) – The first stage competitions of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), concluded today, Saturday, in the Sweihan Hills in the Al Ain region.

The challenge was held under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi 360, the initiative that encourages all segments of society to make sport a part of daily life, with the participation of 8 cars, 49 motorcycles, 10 quads and 10 buggies. An elite group of international contestants, particularly from the Gulf Cooperation Council bloc, competed.

Danish Andreas Borgman won the overall Car category after covering a distance of 100 km with a time of 01:17:46 hours. Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi came second, while Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum finished third.

In the Motorcycle category, South African Aaron Marie won the overall race after covering the race distance in a time of 01:35:04 hours, while Mohammed Al Balawi came second, and third place went to Briton Alex McNeese.

The first stage witnessed an exciting competitive atmosphere that reflected and embodied the goal of organizing the community rally, and the winners were crowned by Mohamed Al Shateri, Head of the Local Events Department at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mahir Badri, Executive Director of the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), and Ahmed Al Ameri, representative of the Al Ain City Municipality.

The challenge focused on developing and refining talent, achieving the goal of providing a platform for various members of society and motorsport enthusiasts to participate within an environment that adhered to the highest safety standards.

The second stage of the Baja Abu Dhabi Challenge will be held on 17 December, and the opening of registration and stage details will be announced during the next short period.