Mobile Robotics Market Still Has Room To Grow: Google, Bossa Nova Robotics, ECA Group Themarketpublicist

The Latest Released Mobile Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Mobile Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Mobile Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IRobot Corporation (United States), Amazon Robotics, Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), KUKA AG (Germany), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Google Inc. (United States), Bossa Nova Robotics (United States), ECA Group (France), Bluefin Robotics Corporation (United States), Geckosystems Intl. Corp. (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Mobile Robotics market to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during forecast period of 2023–2029. The market is segmented by Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, Medical & Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Others) by Type (Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)) by Component (Hardware, Software, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Definition:

Mobile robotics is the industry associated with creating mobile robots, which are robots that may move around in a physical environment. Mobile robots are typically controlled by software and use sensors and other gear to spot their surroundings. Mobile robots combine the progress in artificial intelligence with physical robotics that permits them to navigate their surroundings. There are 2 types of mobile robotics such as autonomous and non-autonomous mobile robots. Autonomous mobile robots can explore their environment without external guidance, whereas guided robots use some type of guidance system to move. Other semi-stationary robots have a slight range of movement. The field of mobile robotics is vital nowadays as firms look at how to utilize artificial intelligence.

Market Trends:

. Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technology

. Collaborative Robots Will Continue to Grow in Popularity

Market Drivers:

. The sophistication of Artificial Intelligence Software

. Converging Robotics Technology with Mobile Technologies

Market Opportunities:

. Emerging Demand from Economies

SWOT Analysis on Mobile Robotics Players

Regulation Analysis

. Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Mobile Robotics

. Regulation and its Implications

. Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

. Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

. Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

. Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

. Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

. Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: IRobot Corporation (United States), Amazon Robotics, Inc. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), KUKA AG (Germany), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Google Inc. (United States), Bossa Nova Robotics (United States), ECA Group (France), Bluefin Robotics Corporation (United States), Geckosystems Intl. Corp. (United States).

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

. Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

. North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

. South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

. MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Some Extracts from Mobile Robotics Market Study Table of Content

Mobile Robotics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)] in 2023

Mobile Robotics Market by Application/End Users [Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, Medical & Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Others]

Global Mobile Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2019–2029)

Mobile Robotics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Mobile Robotics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

........and view more in complete table of Contents

