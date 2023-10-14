Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Works That Can Be Performed In Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister, Batuhan Mumcu,
met with the President of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad
Nagiyev in Baku, Azernews reports.
the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mumcu held a
number of meetings in Azerbaijan, where he came to participate in
the closing ceremony of the Gorkut Ata III Turkish World Film
Festival.
Mumcu first met with Fuad Nagiyev, president of the Azerbaijan
Tourism Agency. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the
activities that could be carried out jointly. It was emphasized
that the works to be carried out in this framework will contribute
to cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Besides, Batuhan Mumcu visited the Turkish embassy in Baku.
After his contacts, Mumcu went to the Baku Turkish Martyrdom
with the accompanying staff and placed carnations on the graves of
the martyrs.
Deputy Minister Mumcu shared a post on the social network. The
post reads:
"We visited the Baku Turkish Martyrdom Cemetery. The struggle is
with the spirit. We commemorate the martyrs of the Caucasian
Islamic Army, who fought with their spirit for the independence of
Azerbaijan, with mercy and compassion. Azerbaijan."
