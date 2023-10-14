Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 315 Invaders In Bakhmut, Lyman-Kupiansk Sectors In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, while Russian occupiers are launching unsuccessful attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

The relevant statement was made by Illia Yevlash, the Head of the Press Service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian warriors have eliminated 315 Russian invaders and destroyed about 30 enemy military equipment units in the above sectors.

“Over the past day, in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy has shelled Ukrainian positions 611 times and used aircraft 13 times (namely, the Su-35, Su-25 jets, and the K-52 helicopters). Additionally, the enemy tried to storm our positions in that direction 25 times,” Yevlash told.

In his words, Russians focused efforts near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Makiivka, Dibrova and Pershotravneve, but had no success. All Russian attacks were repelled, and the enemy suffered losses, In particular, 206 Russian occupiers were eliminated and 15 arms and military equipment samples were destroyed, including two T-72 tanks and five armored fighting vehicles.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces continue offensive actions. On the southern flank, the Ukrainian military are liberating the temporarily occupied areas. The enemy is holding defense but continues to launch artillery strikes. Over the past day, Russians have launched 543 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions. A total of 109 Russian occupiers were eliminated. Additionally, Ukrainian warriors destroyed one enemy tank, two Giatsint-B guns, three D-30 guns, five motor vehicles, and one Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system.

Ukrainian forces also detected and destroyed one Russian observation post, one Orlan unmanned aerial vehicle, six FPV drones, seven ammunition depots and three quadcopters.

Photo: illustrative, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine