Canon Announces The Expansion Of Its Label Printing Portfolio With New Labelstream LS2000

Today, Canon announces a technology preview of the Canon LabelStream LS2000, a new 40m/min inkjet label press, at Canon Expo in Yokohama, Japan (19th – 20th October 2023). Designed for industrial-scale label printing, the LabelStream LS2000 is based on a new blend of innovative and proven Canon technologies. As Canon's first water-based inkjet label press, the LabelStream LS2000 prints CMYK plus white on self-adhesive substrates including paper and film with a new ink set designed to comply with food safety standards. The LS2000 makes Canon's LabelStream digital label press series accessible to a broader range of label converters serving industries including food and beverages, personal care, household goods and electronics, and the manufacturing of bespoke or customised products.

Built on water-based inkjet technology, the LabelStream LS2000 is the ideal solution for label converters looking for a reliable, productive, and flexible digital press that fulfils the demand for shorter runs of diverse, self-adhesive labels, produced against tighter deadlines. This demand results, amongst others, from the need to respond quickly to a growing array of different products, packaging innovations, and the challenges of an ever-changing supply chain. In Europe, visitors to drupa 2024 will be amongst the first to witness the output diversity of the LabelStream LS2000 on the Canon stand (Hall 8A, Stand B41).

Reliable, high-quality, label production with new printhead technology:

The LabelStream LS2000 is a five-colour (CMYK plus white) inkjet label press that prints at up to 40m/min with a maximum printing width of 340mm. The press features a new 2400 x 1200 dpi printhead with an ink circulation mechanism that keeps the ink moving along a precise flow path to the tips of all the nozzles, minimizing nozzle failure due to clogging and helping to extend the life of the printhead. For reliable and stable production, printhead maintenance and quality control are automated, as is colour measurement and adjustment, while the digital front end offers tight workflow integration for outstanding ease of use and operational efficiency.

Application flexibility with innovative ink technology designed for food safety compliance:

The new inks in the LabelStream LS2000 are high-density, water-based polymer inks that have been developed specifically for the new printhead by Canon. Containing highly saturated pigments and producing a wide colour gamut, the inks form a very thin layer on the substrate that drastically reduces the scattering of light, resulting in superb colour reproduction. White ink comes as standard and allows for printing on transparent film and other media – it also produces high-opacity white, which can be used as an undercoat for other inks for vivid and clear colour printing. Suitable for a wide range of applications, the LabelStream LS2000 inks have also been designed to comply with several food safety standards.

Fast label production on a wide range of substrates:

Labels used on the exterior of food packaging and other everyday items, from personal care to household products, are often required to be produced in small batches and with fast delivery times due to shorter product lifecycles – and with printing speeds of up to 40m/min, the LabelStream LS2000 is equipped to deliver. The new label press will be able to flexibly handle substrates from coated to synthetic paper and film, including lower-heat-resistant film, opening up possibilities for diverse label applications. The thin ink layer of the print is almost imperceptible to the touch, which allows printed substrates – including textured media, chosen for a certain design – to maintain their original look and feel.

Ayman Aly, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, comments,“While demand for labels continues to grow, converters are facing challenges, such as the increasing trend of shorter runs and the production of high-quality labels on demand, which continue to drive the adoption of digital printing technology. As our first water-based inkjet label press, the LabelStream LS2000 will offer converters the reliable productivity and speed needed to meet their customers' demands and, thanks to its versatility and expected food safety compliance, will allow them to diversify their offering.”

The LabelStream LS2000 will become available in the EMEA region in early 2025. Additional product details will be provided in due course.

