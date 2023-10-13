Next Plenary Session Of Milli Majlis Starts On 17 October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis will be held on 17
October. The agenda of the meeting included a discussion of 16
issues, Azernews reports.
The concerns are as follows:
1. Draft Law "On Determination of Binagadi District, Sumgait
City and Absheron District of Baku City Boundaries"
2. Draft Law "On Energy" (second reading).
3. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Licences and Permits"
(second reading)
4. Draft Law on Amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure, the
Code of Administrative Offences, the Laws "On Notariate" and "On
Administrative Proceedings" (second reading).
5. Draft law on amending the Law on Police (second reading)
6. Draft law on amendments to the Regulation on Service in the
Internal Affairs Bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by
Act No. 168-IIQ of 29 June 2001 (second reading).
7. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Vocational Education"
(Second Reading)
8. Draft law on amendments to the Law on State Duty (second
reading) 9.
9. Draft law on amendments to the law on hunting (second
reading) 10.
10. Draft law amending the law on social services (second
reading).
11. A draft law amending the law on postal services (second
reading).
12. A draft law amending the law on State Duty (second
reading).
13. A draft law amending the Labour Code and the Labour Pensions
Act (second reading).
14. Draft law on amendments to the law on military duty and
military service (first reading) 15.
15. Draft law "On amending the Law on Accounting" (first
reading) 16.
16. Draft Law on Amending Certain Laws in Connection with the
Implementation of Law No. 987-VIQ of 14 July 2023 on Payment
Services and Payment Systems (first reading)
Also, MPs of Milli Majlis - chairman of the Committee on
International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Samed
Seyidov and head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Italian
interparliamentary relations Azer Kerimli will visit the Italian
capital Rome on 16 October.
This was reported in the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations
Department. The MPs will take part in a number of bilateral
meetings to be held in the Italian Parliament within the framework
of the visit.
The trip will end on 20 October.
