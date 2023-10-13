Amir Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Antony Blinken, who is currently visiting the country.

The Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will meet with the US Secretary of State.

Dr. Al Ansari explained that the two sides will discuss the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories and Israel, and ways to reduce escalation and protect civilians.