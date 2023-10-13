Centerpointe Announces Intensive Outpatient Program For Drug And Alcohol Addiction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CenterPointe , a leader in outpatient treatments for drug and alcohol addiction, has unveiled its groundbreaking Intensive Outpatient Program in Florida. Understanding the need for a solution between weekly counseling sessions and a 30-day treatment center stay, the team at CenterPointe now offers a program designed for individuals seeking flexible yet intense support."At CenterPointe, we know why treatment works. We'll work with you to discover the how,” reads the company's philosophy. This personalized approach is evident in the way they keep their groups small, with 6-8 people, ensuring that each participant receives the attention they need. CenterPointe's program meets three days a week for three hours, available in both morning and evening sessions, allowing participants to stay connected with their community while embarking on a transformative journey.This isn't just another“cookie-cutter” program. CenterPointe, a locally owned practice, is rooted in the belief that matching treatment services to an individual's unique needs is crucial for their success. Combining decades of experience, they design paths to recovery that are exclusively tailored to the individual. And while many programs still rely on methods from the 1930s, CenterPointe is on the cutting edge. By harnessing scientific advances regarding the brain's role in recovery, they can provide breakthroughs like improved sleep, freedom from anxiety, and more effective relapse prevention. Founded in collaboration with an internationally renowned doctor with 30 years of experience in brain-based treatments in Sarasota, CenterPointe's program is nothing short of revolutionary.For those who find“talk therapy” insufficient, CenterPointe offers a holistic range of treatments in partnership with Mindspa. This includes acupuncture, massage, craniosacral therapy, FAR infrared sauna, sensory floatation tanks, and neurofeedback with Dr. Rozelle.More than just substance abuse treatment , CenterPointe creates a community. From the first group session, participants connect with others who share similar struggles, fostering an environment of understanding and support. Every participant even gets the personal cell number of their primary therapist, exemplifying the center's commitment to individualized care.With locations in both Venice and Sarasota, Florida , CenterPointe stands ready to guide more individuals on their path to recovery. They accept most insurances, excluding Medicare and Medicaid. For those looking for an innovative approach to outpatient treatment, CenterPointe's IOP could be the answer.About CenterPointe:CenterPointe is a leading outpatient treatment facility specializing in drug and alcohol addiction. With locations in Venice and Sarasota, Florida, they are committed to providing individualized care, ensuring every person embarks on a path to recovery that's uniquely theirs.Media ContactName: Carrie Phelps. LMHCOrganization: CenterPointe Counseling and Recovery of Sarasota, LLCAddress: 5632 Bee Ridge Road, Unit 101, Sarasota, FL 34233Email:Phone: (941) 488-4811

