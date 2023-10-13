Minister Of Finance Discusses Financial, Economic Cooperation With Turkish, UAE Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with his counterpart Minister of Finance of Turkiye, H E Mehmet Simsek on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held from October 9 to 15, 2023 in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister of Finance also met with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, H E Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini.

Topics pertaining to mutual interests, particularly in the financial and economic fields, were discussed during the meeting, as well as measures aimed at broadening the scope of joint cooperation.

Minister Al Kuwari also met with several financial and governmental institutions on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

He attended several meetings with dignitaries, including Chairman of CITI, John Dugan; CEO of Standard Chartered, Bill Winters; Vice Chairman of Emirates NBD, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim and CEO of London Stock Exchange Group, David Schwimmer