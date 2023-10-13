3Rd MENA Ophthalmology Congress Highlights Progress In Eye Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 3rd MENA Ophthalmology Congress has brought together regional leaders and medical professionals in the field of ophthalmology for a remarkable learning and networking experience in Doha.

The two-day congress organised by Al Ahli Hospital opened in Doha yesterday to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, research findings, and best practices among professionals in the field. It will focus on basics, newer developments, and advanced diagnostic and treatment options for eye problems in children and adults.

Chairman of Scientific Planning Committee of the Congress and ophthalmologist at Al Ahli Hospital, Dr. Gangaprasad Amula said,“We have invited about 15 speakers from other countries, all specialists in their speciality. They will be talking not only on the present scenario, they will be updating on research and potential collaborations in the field of ophthalmology.”

The congress has gathered around 300 practitioners, including physicians, nurses, allied health, and pharmacists.

“We want to exchange ideas between the experts and us and see where we can collaborate and try to reach all the latest updates in the field of ophthalmology,” said Dr. Amula. The congress is an Accredited Group Learning Activity (Category 1) defined by the Ministry of Public Health's Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section. It is approved for a maximum of 17 hours.

Head of Staff Training and Development, Al Ahli Hospital, Dr. Loui Al Fakhri said,“Now all practitioners from different disciplines need CPD credits to renew their licenses. The Ministry of Public Health mandates it. Healthcare practitioners have to achieve a certain amount of credits in two years. Hopefully, this congress will prove them 17 such credits and will take them almost half the way to the requirement.”

The congress, which will conclude today, is designed for participants to understand the latest advancements and research findings related to diagnosis, treatment, and surgical techniques in the field of ophthalmology, identify the unique challenges faced in various areas of ophthalmic conditions by different populations; explain and exchange strategies for addressing the challenges faced by interaction with panellists; and identify and discuss ethical considerations, regulatory issues, and compliance standards that are relevant to ophthalmology practice and research.