China Unveils Faster Light-Based Quantum Computer

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese scientists unveiled a new light-based quantum computer, which broke the world's speed record in terms of the number of“detected photons.”

Jiuzhang 3.0, developed by a team led by Chinese physicist Pan Jianwei, has 255 detected photons, compared with 113 achieved by Jiuzhang 2.0 and 76 by the original Jiazhang quantum computer.



Chinese state media said Jiuzhang 3.0 is a million times faster than Jinzhang 2.0 at solving Gaussian boson sampling problems, a mathematical model suitable for quantum computation.



They said Jiuzhang 3.0 can calculate the most complex samples of Gaussian boson sampling in one microsecond while the world's fastest supercomputer“Frontier” would need more than 20 billion years to complete the task.



The study made by Pan's team was published online in the Physical Review Letters, an American scientific journal, on Wednesday.

“Quantum computers have ultra-fast parallel computing capabilities in principle, and are expected to provide stronger computing power support than traditional computers through specific algorithms in areas such as code deciphering, big data optimization, weather forecasting, material design and drug analysis.” Pan Jianwei said.

Xanadu, a Toronto-based company, said in June last year that its quantum computer Borealis could access up to 219 photons and perform the GBS task in 36 microseconds. It said a traditional computer would take 9,000 years to accomplish the same task.



Some technology experts said people should pay attention when comparing different types of quantum computers as they were built according to different approaches.

There are three main types of quantum computers:



electron-based (superconducting),

atom-based (cold atom or trapped ion) and photon-based / light-based