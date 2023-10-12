France Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- French Interior Minister Gerald Darmaninhas on Thursday banned all pro-Palestinian demonstrations nationwide, only a couple of days after a pro-Israel rally was authorized in Paris.
The French minister was quoted by the BFM TV as having given orders to prevent all pro-Palestinian demonstrations and to arrest the organizers and rioters.
France has openly voiced support for Israeli occupation authorities and condemned attacks on Israelis and Jewish settlers.
Thousands of pro-Israeli occupation supporters were allowed to stage a rally in Paris on Tuesday amid tight security measures. (end)
