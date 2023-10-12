(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia delivers industry's first 25G PON sealed fiber access node designed for cable operators



New 25G PON solution for cable operators opens door to new services including true symmetrical 10Gb/s enterprise services, mobile transport and network wholesaling. New Nokia Lightspan 25G PON cable solution can be installed anywhere and supports various power options, including power-over-coax.

12 October, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced availability of its 25G PON technology on the Lightspan SF-8M sealed fiber access node. The sealed remote Optical Line Terminal (OLT) also concurrently supports both GPON and XGS-PON. This enables cable operators to quickly respond to increased bandwidth demand or competitive threats, by simply activating 10G or 25G on their existing PON network.

As the first 25G PON sealed remote fiber access node available, the Lightspan SF-8M delivers unmatched capacity to address growing bandwidth demand. But more than just future proofing the network, 25G PON opens immediate commercial opportunities including true symmetrical 10 Gb/s enterprise services, mobile transport, and network slicing/wholesaling. PON networks can provide these services more cost effectively than point-to-point Ethernet networks,

The Lightspan SF-8M has an IP67 rating, offers an array of installation options anywhere in the outside plant – on a strand, inside or outside a cabinet, or on a pole or wall – and supports various power options, including power-over-coax. All these features make the Lightspan SF-8M particularly well-suited for cable operators.

Small, remote Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) can also facilitate a more targeted approach to Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) upgrades than large centralized OLTs, allowing FTTP upgrades only where necessary and potentially saving costs.

Mark Klimek, North America Business Center Head for Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Gigabit speeds are becoming the new normal, and operators are realizing that their fiber-to-the-home networks can be used for more than residential broadband. The ability to quickly deploy a remote FTTH node, and deliver GPON, 10G PON, and 25G PON based services over the same network allows operators to nimbly go after new opportunities and beat competition.”

According to Dell'Oro, Nokia was the 2022 market share leader for XGS-PON equipment, today's gold-standard for fiber broadband. Currently seven out of ten fiber broadband connections in North America are made through Nokia equipment.

Nokia will be providing a live demonstration of the 25G PON Lightspan SF-8M sealed fiber access node at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo located in Denver, CO, October 16-19 in Booth 1215.

Additional Information on Nokia Lightspan SF-8M

Based on the Nokia Quillion chipset, the Lightspan SF-8M high-throughput, power-efficient, low-latency remote OLT is perfectly suited to support residential, business, and mobile transport services. Lightspan SF-8M supports eight GPON, XGS-PON, or multi-PON ports, or four 25G PON ports. It features flexible powering options including power-over-coax, AC, DC, or RFT-V. The Lightspan SF-8M is part of Nokia's market-leading, high-performance fiber broadband SDAN-based portfolio which also includes the Lightspan FX, MF and DF families for various deployments, along with an extensive range of ONTs, and professional services.

