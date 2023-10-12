France Pursues Policy Of Ethnic Cleansing: Why Rearmament And Not Peace?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The goal is not to stand up for the defense of the Islamic
religion or the Muslim community. This time, their goal is to take
advantage of the situation and pursue their ambitions.
The Israeli-Palestinian tension has caused a serious political
and social crisis in and around region in the last few days. One of
them is the significant activation of the radical Armenian
diaspora. Since the last day, radical Armenian groups have started
to create panic in the society with anti-Turkish, anti-Israeli and
anti-Azerbaijani slogans in connection with the events taking place
in Lebanon and western countries. In addition to resisting the
local police in Lebanon, the radicals even burned the flags of
Azerbaijan, Israel and Turkiye.
Radical activity continues in Washington. They allegedly tried
to realize their nefarious goals under the slogan of protecting
Hamas. We should remind that the tension between Palestine and
Israel has been around for almost a century. However, during all
these decades, the Armenian lobby's "love" for the Islamic world
has not been observed in the world.
The point is simple; Armenian radical groups, which can no
longer carry out traditional provocations in Garabagh, continue
their activities under other political slogans. What can be done...
it is another opportunity for them and they should take advantage
of it. Just as the French-Armenian duo, which does not miss such
opportunities through false statements. It is good that Azerbaijan
gave an adequate response to France, an inseparable part of
Armenia, at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the
right time. There is no doubt that the Armenian media is actively
working as one of the leading forces of this kind of provocation
mechanism.
Let's take a look at the processes taking place inside France.
It seems that the smoke of the volcano erupting over the heads of
the Armenian separatists has not stopped yet. Catherine Colonna,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of France and loyal servant of
Armenians, is on duty as usual. I wonder what they base their false
statements on every day?
They are trying to threaten that "the crimes that have taken
place will not go unanswered" - this is also interesting.
Apparently, this is already a separate topic. Because the issue
of Armenian separatism has been closed for a long time. Although it
may seem unusual, we would like to point out that the last 2 weeks
have been the most stable period in the history of the Caucasus at
the military level, this stability was made possible only by the
fact that Azerbaijan neutralized legitimate military targets and
put an end to the illegal junta regime without harming the civilian
population.
However, some forces that want to come back to the agenda, such
as France, are still interested in the emergence of a new conflict
in the South Caucasus. France giving arms and ammunition to
Armenia, the French Foreign Minister's speech in Yerevan,
yesterday's speech in the Senate, stating that they will initiate
the adoption of a resolution in the UN Security Council on the
return of Armenians to Azerbaijan, etc. France is trying to prevent
the establishment of peace in the region with its policy of
militarism and behind-the-scenes dirty diplomatic games. The aim is
to strengthen the region against the backdrop of military conflict
and tension.
Certainly, one should not expect anything positive from a
quasi-imperialist state prone to conflicts like France, which left
its own indelible mark in Africa, New Caledonia and other colonies.
Their goal was not to defend anyone or to restore justice, but
rather to escalate crises and conflicts wherever they came.
Don't be surprised. Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, a member of the French
Socialist Party and the French Senate: "We must support Armenia in
arming itself!" Saying that we did not get tired and we will not
get tired, he still talks about the democracy that never existed in
"artsakh", which has been abolished for a long time. Indeed, these
people are notorious politicians who wash their hands with blood
instead of water.
Furthermore, opinions expressed by President Ilham Aliyev on
this topic at the meeting with the participants of the meeting of
the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services of the CIS
Member States.
In general, Armenia is in such a situation that today there is
no other choice but to feel sorry for their situation. Both the
West and the lobbyists representing the West think of nothing but
destroying the people to the last person with all their might. Just
as today France and a number of forces in the West are still
discussing the arming of Armenia. Why rearmament and not peace?
Then let France and the West think about the consequences of
this...
