Grandparents' Day Approaches: Photo Prints Now Reveals Exclusive Keepsake Mugs Collection

A Custom Photo Mug for Grandparents from Grandparents' Day into a Cherished Memory with Photo Prints Now's Keepsake Mugs. Exclusive designs and convenient home delivery throughout Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With Grandparents' Day scheduled for 29 October, Photo Prints Now is thrilled to announce a special collection of personalisable photo mugs . This curated collection is specifically designed to celebrate grandparents and families, offering customers the opportunity to capture and personalise cherished memories as a gift. These mugs are not just functional beverage holders; they are a tribute to the love and wisdom that grandparents provide.

In addition to this unique collection, Photo Prints Now has been at the forefront of digital technologies in the photo printing industry. From canvas prints to wall art, the brand has consistently offered easy and innovative ordering of custom photo products since its Australian debut. The photo print app for iPhone and photo print app for Android offer cutting-edge features that simplify the process of turning digital memories into tangible keepsakes.

The new keepsake mugs collection features a unique and exclusive range of designs that focus on family bonds and can be customised with customers' photos. These high-quality mugs are available for home delivery, adding convenience to the gifting process. The mugs for grandparents collection can be accessed and ordered through Photo Prints Now's innovative and easy-to-use online order platform.

Following the earlier roll-out of custom wall art and photo posters, this keepsake mug collection is a strategic addition to Photo Prints Now's diverse product line of photo prints and personalised photo products. The collection aims to offer a meaningful way to celebrate Grandparents' Day and strengthen family bonds.

As a brand under the management of photo and retail specialist MEA, Photo Prints Now offers photo prints and personalised photo products. With a focus on convenience, quality, and state-of-the-art online ordering systems, the brand has become a preferred choice for those looking to celebrate life's most cherished moments.

Rod Macfarlane, Executive Director at MEA shared, "The introduction of this special mug collection aligns with our mission to offer emotionally meaningful and high-quality products. As Grandparents' Day approaches, we are delighted to provide a unique and heartfelt gifting option."

