Israeli-Palestinian conflict witnesses surge in casualties

(MENAFN) The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has witnessed a surge in casualties, with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reporting that at least 1,200 Israelis have lost their lives since a startling attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in the early hours of Saturday. This attack, involving dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns, has taken a significant toll on the Israeli population. Additionally, more than 2,900 Israelis have sustained injuries during this unprecedented assault, with over 500 individuals still in hospitals.



On the Palestinian side, the death toll has also risen, reaching 1,055, while injuries have affected around 4,500 individuals, as reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. The Palestinian Hamas group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, launching a barrage of rockets in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating settler violence targeting Palestinians.



In retaliation to this series of events, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The situation underscores the deepening and dire nature of the conflict, resulting in significant loss of life and injuries on both sides, further complicating efforts to reach a peaceful resolution.

