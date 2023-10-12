NEW MUSIC RELEASE: Dfactor Pop Releases Full

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

“We're All Friends Tonight” is the new full-length release from Dfactor Pop , the DIY powerpop singer-songwriter who writes, sings, and records his fun, catchy pop-punk-rock 'n roll songs.

“We're All Friends Tonight" features 12 full tracks of Dfactor's effervescent mix of cool, catchy rock 'n roll songs, infused with indie pop, British Invasion melodies, and supersonic lullabies. The release is now streaming at Bandcamp - it will also be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and other streaming outlets in days.

The release is Dfactor's first full-length release since 2020's 'Automatic Focus LP, and a few singles and EPs since then. Click on Bandcamp to listen to Dfactor's extensive catalog of rockin' pop songs .

Unlike previous hook-heavy, slam-bang, guitar-driven releases, the "We're All Friends Tonight" release finds Dfactor experimenting with song structures. Electric guitars, harmony vocals, and bubbling piano vie for attention in the songs about old friends, romance, flying, sex, nostalgia, history, and action.

With this more varied approach, Dfactor has come up with some exquisite songwriting wins in his brand of vocal pop 'n roll. This leads to fun twists on bouncy piano pop songs, like 'New Romance', and 'Move Your Heart Right Next to Mine'.

Of course, there are Dfactor rock-ready anthems like 'Seize the Weekend', 'In the 70s', 'Fly Later Baby' and 'Tough Start Hard Stop'. The title track 'We're All Friends Tonight' seeks to bring our fractured communities closer together, and rid ourselves of all the Sturm und Drang that plagues our society today.

Conversely, 'Days of Rage' starts out with an ominous bass and guitar lines that propels the song to its chaotic middle break. 'Undercover Spy' jumps in in its frantic intensity as its brotherly B-side (A-side?). Together, they're a dose of the heavy in between the lightness.

Here's the first single - 'Seize the Weekend' -

Enjoy the new Dfactor Pop full-length full of songs that pitch between hope and love, fire and ice, and lust and despair. Thanks for listening!

Background

Dfactor Pop is a U.S. singer-songwriter (based in Phoenix, AZ) who writes, sings, and records his cool, catchy guitar rock songs. His music is a mixture of melodic pop, power crunch chords, witty observant lyrics, and amped-up '60s garage rock, topped off with brash vocals and an enthusiastic DIY approach.

