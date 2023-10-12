(MENAFN- KNN India) India Inks Pacts For Digital Cooperation With France, Papua New Guinea & Trinidad And Tobago

New Delhi, Oct 12 (KNN)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave the green light to three memorandum

of understandings in the realm of digital technologies with Papua New Guinea, France, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The MoU with France intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of information pertaining to digital technologies, and will mutually support each participant's goal to promote access to digital technology in their countries, an official statement said.







The partnership is likely to enhance bilateral cooperation in digital technologies in the G2G (government-to-government) and B2B (business-to-business) domains.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) has been mandated to promote international cooperation in the emerging and frontier areas of information technology under a bilateral and regional framework of cooperation.

"The cooperation under this MoU will start on the date of its signature by both Participants and will last five years," the statement said.

The MoU with Papua New Guinea intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of experiences and digital technologies-based solutions (viz. India Stack) in the implementation of digital transformational initiatives of both the countries.

As per reports, the Indian government has opened India stack- a set of technology tools like Aadhaar, UPI, and Cowin for their adoption in other countries.

The cabinet also approved a similar agreement to promote India stack between Meity and the Ministry of Digital Transformation Technology of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The MoU with Trinidad and Tobago will also remain in force for a period of three years.

(KNN Bureau)