Six Eminent Persons Honoured With Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards For Lifetime Achievement

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The distinguished Executive Vice-President (Operations) at QatarEnergy, Ahmad Saif al-Sulaiti, was among the winners of the 2023 Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement announced and distributed last night.

Al-Sulaiti was honoured with the“Lifetime achievement for the advancement of Qatar's energy industry”.

James Mulva (US), the former Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips was recognised with the lifetime achievement award for 'Advancement of International Energy Policy and Diplomacy.'

Hundreds of dignitaries attended the prestigious event, where six remarkable individuals were honoured for their illustrious careers and outstanding contributions to the energy industry.

This year's winners included Professor Jonathan Stern (UK), Distinguished Research Fellow of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, who collected the Advancement of Natural Gas prize; Professor Sally M Benson (US), Deputy Director for Energy at the White House Office of Science, who picked up the Advancement of Education for Future Energy Leaders gong; Professor Michael Gratzel (Switzerland), Director of the Laboratory of Photonics and Interfaces of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, who won the Advancement of Renewables award; and Richard Black (UK), author and former Environment Correspondent for the BBC, who was recognised with the Advancement of Energy Journalism accolade.

The awards were handed over to the winners by HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, former deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Chairman of Board of Trustees, The Al-Attiyah Foundation.

The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards celebrates the legacy of HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah by honouring individuals for their lifetime achievements in the fields of work and policy that his 40 years of distinguished contributions to the global energy industry.

The nominees are recognised for outstanding records of accomplishment in their sector over the span of their careers, acknowledging individuals who have made an exceptional impact on the energy industry with distinct personal achievements for a consistent and prolonged periods.

To ensure only the worthiest industry leaders receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award, the Al-Attiyah Foundation International Selection Committee selects and scores a list of outstanding candidates. The results are then aggregated to determine the winners.

At the ceremony, HE al-Attiyah said:“It brings me great pleasure to acknowledge the exceptional and gifted individuals for their invaluable contributions to the energy sector through the Al-Attiyah Awards.

“The recipients this year have made profound impacts on our industry, leaving behind impressive legacies for generations to come.”

ExxonMobil and North Oil Company sponsored this year's Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards, with support from Al-Attiyah Foundation member companies including QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity & Water Company, Woqod, QNB, QatarEnergy LNG, Dolphin Energy, Shell Qatar, Qatar Airways, Qapco, ConocoPhillips, Marubueni, Qafco, Q-Chem, Gulf Helicopters, Qatar Cool, Excelerate Energy, JTA Holding and Sasol.

