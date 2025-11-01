Ukraine To Receive Promised Patriot Systems From Germany In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the German Aid to Ukraine on the social media platform X.

“Reminder: The in early August 2025 announced delivery of two MIM-104 Patriot fire units from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine, which have largely been financed by Denmark, Lithuania, and Norway, is scheduled to be completed in the following days!” the post reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, during a conversation with journalists, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine and the United States are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems.

Illustrative photo: NATO