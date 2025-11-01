Ukraine To Receive Promised Patriot Systems From Germany In Coming Days
“Reminder: The in early August 2025 announced delivery of two MIM-104 Patriot fire units from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine, which have largely been financed by Denmark, Lithuania, and Norway, is scheduled to be completed in the following days!” the post reads.Read also: U.S. and Cambodia to resume joint military drills
As reported by Ukrinform, during a conversation with journalists, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine and the United States are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems.
Illustrative photo: NATO
