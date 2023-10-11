Riyadh To Host International Fair For Metal And Steel On Sunday

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The 4th WinDoorEx Glass & Aluminium Saudi Arabia, the largest of previous sessions, and the 10th International Fair For Metal and Steel (FABEX), the Kingdom's leading international exhibition for steel, metal industries, and machinery, will both be held in Riyadh on Sunday in conjunction with the Mach Saudi Exhibition 2023. Both events will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Over 600 exhibitors from 17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Italy, Germany, England, Turkey, Japan, China, India, Belgium, Russia, Austria, will participate in the global industrial event, which is an interactive platform for leading industry leaders, global suppliers of machinery, production lines, and national and international experts to provide products and services with the largest live display of machinery under one roof.