Sudan, Iran continue diplomatic ties

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, Sudan and Iran have officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations, marking the end of a seven-year hiatus. This announcement comes three months after a pivotal meeting between the foreign ministers of both nations, underscoring their commitment to reestablishing diplomatic ties. The joint statement, released on Monday, highlighted the mutual decision to take the necessary steps towards reopening embassies in the near future, signaling a tangible step towards normalizing bilateral relations.



The official statement, shared on the Telegram Diplomatic Channel, emphasized the shared commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Sudan to renew their diplomatic ties. Additionally, both nations expressed their intent to initiate the process of establishing embassies, a significant milestone that signifies their determination to strengthen bilateral engagement. The resumption of formal diplomatic representation is poised to facilitate more direct and efficient channels of communication between the two countries.



While the statement affirmed the broad intention to "deepen their ties in different areas," it did not provide specific details regarding the areas of cooperation. This development reflects a mutual commitment to explore opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit across various domains of interest.



The decision to reestablish diplomatic relations follows a series of significant engagements between high-ranking officials from both nations in recent months. These dialogues focused on crucial themes such as sovereignty, equality, mutual interests, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence. The resumption of diplomatic relations represents a pivotal step forward in revitalizing the diplomatic landscape between Sudan and Iran, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering constructive engagement and cooperation.



