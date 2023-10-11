New Public Parking Inaugurated In Old Al Ghanim

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality and Mowasalat (Karwa) inaugurated the new public parking lot in the old Al Ghanim (Old Gold Souq) Area, which the company implemented on the land of its old Al Ghanim bus station, as part of the public parking management project in the State.

The Director of Doha Municipality Mansour Ajran Al Buainain, stressed that the opening of new parking lots in the Old Al Ghanem area comes within the framework of the Ministry of Municipality's vision to regulate public parking in the State, in accordance with Law No. 13/2021 on regulating parking, which aims to contribute to improving the quality of life in cities and residential neighborhoods. This initiative is also in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, by reducing congestion and heavy traffic in major crowded areas by regulating parking spaces and optimizing their use, increasing traffic safety rates. Utilizing the State's resources from roads and land to support the State's economic growth, and developing infrastructure projects to serve the community, in collaboration and partnership with the private sector.



On the other hand, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Muftah, Mowasalat (Karwa) CAO, said: "Transforming the land of the old Al-Ghanim bus station into a parking space reflects our vision of supporting the community and achieving environmental and economic sustainability. We are constantly striving to develop and improve our services to facilitate traffic flow and meet the public's requirements in the vital parts of the State. We are proud of our collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and all relevant authorities in establishing this project and delivering exceptional service to the public and the local community."

The growing demand for parking facilities in the Doha Central Gold Souq area led to the conversion of the land of the Old Al Ghanim bus station into public parking lots. This initiative will alleviate the strain on existing parking amenities, resulting in smoother traffic flow and ultimately benefiting our local community.

The new parking lot was established with the full coordination and support of all stakeholders, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality and M/S Computer Station Company, which specializes in parking organization and management through state-of-the-art parking management system to ensure a convenient parking service and make visiting Central Doha an easy experience. Short and long-term parking offers will help to stimulate commercial business in this important area of the city.