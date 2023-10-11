Jin Air Operating Flights On Dhaka-Incheon Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Low-cost airline Jin Air is currently operating flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Seoul, South Korea.

The airline is operating one weekly flight on Dhaka-Incheon-Dhaka route, said Jin Air in a release.

Incheon International Airport is the largest airport in South Korea, primarily serving Seoul.

Jin Air's flight LJ702 departs Dhaka Airport at 10:30 pm and lands in Incheon Airport at 7:15 am while the return flight LJ701 from Incheon Airport leaves at 5:30 pm and arrives in Dhaka Airport at 9:00 pm on Mondays.



The airline is operating Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.

One-way fare on the route starts from BDT 70,000 and the return fare from BDT 91,000, added the release.

Jin Air is offering per passenger two pieces (23kg each) baggage on Dhaka-Incheon flight.



Galaxy has been appointed the Global Sales Agent of Jin Air in Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned here that Jin Air is a South Korean low-cost airline fully owned by Korean Air.

As of October 2023, Jin Air flies to the following countries: Bangladesh, China, Guam, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has codeshare agreements with Jetstar and Korean Air and interline agreements with Delta Air Lines, Island Air and Jetstar.

As of April 2023, Jin Air operates an all-Boeing fleet composed of the following aircraft: 19 Boeing 737-800s, three B737-900s, one Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Boeing 777-200ERs.



