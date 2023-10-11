Canada To Provide Biometric Processing For Visa Applications In Grenada

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The government of Canada announced that Canadian officials will be in Grenada from Monday, November 6 to Wednesday, November 8, 2023 , to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

As part of the visa application process, nationals from Grenada must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent residence. During the upcoming November dates, visa applicants may take the opportunity to provide biometric information in Grenada rather than travelling abroad. Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain for Grenada nationals to travel to biometric collection points in Barbados, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago.

If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in November.

This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

Grenada nationals who anticipate travel to Canada;Persons who have already applied whether online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and,Nationals of other biometric information-required countries residing in Grenada planning to travel to Canada.

To book an appointment for biometric collection, please write to BDGTN-

Please note the cut-off date for scheduling an appointment is Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and there are a limited number of appointments available for the three-day collection visit.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. We will not be able to accommodate appointment requests after that date unless cancellations are received.

Canadian officials will be pleased to assist applicants who have appointments and the required Biometric Instruction Letter and passport in hand during the hours listed below. Officials will not be collecting applications or biometric information from applicants who have not received this letter.

The biometric collection will take place from 09:00 to 16:30 on Monday, November 6, and 08:30 to 16:30 on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8, at the True Blue Bay Boutique Resort, Old Mill Road, True Blue Bay, St George's.