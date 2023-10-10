(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) IAR Group strengthens market position through acquisition of Sontec

October 10, 2023

IAR Group from Zofingen (Switzerland), which specializes in automation systems, is taking over Sontec AG from Hochdorf (Switzerland), which is active in the fields of automated testing technology, assembly automation, robotics and image processing, with immediate effect.

With this acquisition, the IAR Group strengthens its position in the global market for industrial automation and increases its production capacity in Switzerland.

“I am very pleased about this early succession solution, which is ideal for the future of the company and its employees,” says Othmar Amrein, former owner of Hochdorf-based Sontec.

Amrein, who will be committed to a smooth transition in his position as CEO for the next two years and will subsequently be available for special tasks, is convinced that Sontec's products and services can be successfully sold in new markets within the IAR Group.

Amrein says:“The international orientation and the enormous automation know-how tipped the scales in my favor for the sale to the IAR Group – both factors are equally relevant for Sontec's further development.”

It is also very important for Amrein that all jobs and the Sontec name will be retained.“Automated testing technology and image processing complement our portfolio.”

And what speaks for the acquisition of Sontec from IAR Group's point of view?

Sébastien Perroud, founder and CEO of IAR Group, answers this question as follows:“The automated inspection technology and image processing divisions complement our portfolio excellently – we previously had to procure these competencies externally.

“Now we can fall back on them within the group of companies. This significantly strengthens and expands our expertise in industrial automation.”

In assembly automation and robotics, the IAR Group also has a great deal of know-how, but has other industry focuses:“There is no overlap in customers. So, this is also a perfect fit.”

What changes for Sontec? To make optimal use of the expanded competencies, Sontec will work closely with Bachmann Engineering AG in the future. The expanded production capacities will also play a central role.

Perroud says:“In the DACH region, we are experiencing growing demand for automation systems. In close cooperation with Bachmann Engineering and the Group's own subsidiary in the Stuttgart area, Sontec will make an important contribution to meeting this demand.

“The geographical proximity of the two Group companies naturally facilitates this enormously – it takes less than 30 minutes by car to travel from Hochdorf to Zofingen.”

Perroud also has his eye on global business:“Our customers in the USA will also benefit from the new products and competencies. So, the Sontec acquisition is a win-win-win situation.”