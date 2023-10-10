Now NC Wallet Users Can Manage USDT And TRX On TRON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRON blockchain is now supported!

HONG KONG, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NC Wallet has announced support for a new network. From now on, the users of the crypto wallet can process any transactions with TRX (TRONIX) and USDT (TRC-20) within the TRON network.TRX is rapidly climbing up the ranks of the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and gaining popularity. Its ecosystem encompasses decentralised exchanges, gaming applications, wallets, and lending services. USDT is a third cryptocurrency by market cap and a stablecoin with the highest total value.There is no need to update the app, as TRX and USDT on the TRON network are already available. Customers may deposit them directly to their account balance or exchange other cryptos for these coins.About NC WalletThe user-friendly crypto app provides tools to easily manage 20+ cryptocurrencies under one roof. Users, regardless of their crypto experience, can store, exchange, and withdraw their funds without paying additional commissions. The crypto wallet by Zafiro International Limited is available on iOS, on Android, as a Web app, and as a browser extension.Get NC WalletApp StoreGoogle Play

