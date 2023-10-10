Epos Now Announces New Apprenticeship Scheme In Partnership With Learning Curve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based SaaS solutions provider, is today announcing a strategic partnership with Learning Curve Group (LCG) to introduce an innovative apprenticeship scheme. This exciting collaboration exemplifies Epos Now's ongoing commitment to sustainable growth by nurturing talent and fostering professional development to meet growing headcount demands. Learning Curve Group, an international training and education specialist, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to this brand-new initiative.Epos Now is launching an unrivalled apprenticeship program which is due to launch this month with the first cohort of apprentices joining the Customer Service Consultant track. The Customer Service Consultant Apprenticeship offers a bespoke learning programme, providing an exciting opportunity for aspiring talent to embark on an enriching learning journey, specially designed to equip them with comprehensive skills and knowledge to kickstart their career.Leading to a Level 2 qualification in Customer Service, this apprenticeship will be delivered in collaboration with Learning Curve Group, ensuring that apprentices receive expert industry training and education while gaining valuable practical experience within Epos Now.As Epos Now increases its commitment to invest into future skills and talent, this launch is only the beginning in the company's mission to significantly expand their apprentice offering. In collaboration with Learning Curve Group, Epos Now is rolling out a wealth of new programmes over the next 12 months, which will include Information Technology, Marketing, Product Development, and Finance. These programmes are aimed to support the development of skills and knowledge not only for Epos Now, but also for the broader business community. By providing individuals with a pathway to valuable qualifications and real-world experience, these apprenticeship schemes align with Epos Now's dedication to fostering talent and achieving sustainable growth."We are thrilled to launch this apprenticeship program in collaboration with Learning Curve Group," says Richard Nolan, Chief Operations and People Officer at Epos Now. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to nurturing the next generation of professionals and empowering them with the skills they need to excel in their careers. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have on the new cohort of apprentices and our company as a whole."Emma Barrett-Peel, Chief Operating Officer at Learning Curve Group, explained,“We're thrilled to be partnering with Epos Now as we work together to enhance learning and development for their workforce. The project we're embarking on will bring great things to their business and I'm excited to see the results. Epos Now's dedication to the development of their workforce is clear and shows inspiring commitment to their employees, their customers, and the future of their organisation. I'm so looking forward to helping them realise their objectives.”Epos Now and Learning Curve Group invite aspiring individuals to join them on this exciting journey towards personal and professional development, as they embark on a mission to shape the future of customer service excellence.For more information about the Apprentice Customer Service Consultant role and the apprenticeship program, please visit the Epos Now careers page .About Epos Now:Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.For more information, please visitAbout Learning Curve Group:Learning Curve Group works with businesses, supporting impactful training and skills strategies helping to meet core organisational objectives.From skills-based recruitment solutions to short-term vocational qualifications and longer-term apprenticeships, including the best way to utilise the Apprenticeship Levy, they help over 4,500 businesses every year with their workplace training plans. With a number of different models and with access to over £60m of adult skills funding, their offer can be fully funded, co-funded, or commercial making it attractive to a range of employers.

