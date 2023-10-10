Jordan Announces Closure Of King Hussein Bridge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Amman: Jordan announced Tuesday the closure of King Hussein Bridge to passengers and cargo.
Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) clarified that this closure does not impact travel through the Sheikh Hussein border crossing or the southern crossing, Jordan's Petra News Agency reported.
The PSD urged everyone to strictly adhere to the issued statements regarding travel arrangements.
King Hussein Bridge connects the West Bank with Jordan.
