Carpet Museum To Demonstrate Beauty Of Patterns Motifs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum invites art lovers to enjoy a unique exhibition themed "The Beauty of Patterns Motifs" on October 12-18.

Over 40 exhibits from the ethnographic collection of the Kazakhstan Central State Museum will be on display as part of the project, Azernews reports.

The exhibition is organized within the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World on the theme "Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World". Pile- and flat-woven carpets, carpet and felt products, samples of clothing and jewellery, weaving tools, household items, decorations for horses and other things that reflect the rich culture and worldview of the Kazakh people, the unique traditions formed by the nomadic way of life for millennia will be demonstrated.

A special place at the exhibition will be occupied by small-sized kilem, traditional Kazakh carpets and carpet products of high artistic and historical value, distinguished by texture, beauty and richness of ornaments.

The exhibits reflecting the uniqueness of Kazakh culture, aesthetically pleasing and giving special harmony to the interior will be organized in the same way as in the alachig. In this way, the exhibition visitors will experience the special atmosphere inside the traditional Kazakh tent.

The exhibition is co-organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Information, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Kazakhstan Central State Museum with the support by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.