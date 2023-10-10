Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix A Roaring Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 120,000 fans enjoyed exquisite Qatari hospitality at the state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit that hosted the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 from October 6-8. The vibrant festival of speed and entertainment drew to a close on Sunday in an atmosphere charged with limitless vigor and passion.

A number of dignitaries, VIPs and celebrities witnessed the race-day action among roaring crowds at the newly-renovated circuit.

The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani graced the occasion in addition to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive H E Akbar Al Baker, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, and the President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai were also among notable high-profile guests at the event.

In a remarkable display of skill, Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Qatar Grand Prix. This win locked in a successful weekend for Verstappen as he claimed his third FIA Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title.

Al Mannai expressed his delight at the incredible success of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023. He emphasised that the global attention received by the state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit was due in part to the significant upgrades that have been made to the venue.

“This year's Qatar Grand Prix was especially monumental, as the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship title was decided. This landmark event strengthens the circuit's legacy and provides inspiration for motor sports enthusiasts across Qatar,” he said.

“Hosting F1 confirms Qatar's position as a key hub in the motor sports arena as well as its status as a leading destination for mega sporting events. This ambition resonates with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. His esteemed presence at the track during the race was an honor that deeply touched us.”

Lusail International Circuit hosted the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 as the first instalment under a ten-year contract with Formula 1. Fans can now look forward to the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 that will take place at the circuit from November 17 to 19.