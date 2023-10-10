Libya, EU Sign Mou On Libyan Border Security

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Libyan Foreign Ministry and the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) in Libya on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination and cooperation in managing and securing Libyan borders and in fighting against border crimes and terrorism, EUBAM said in a statement.

The signing ceremony was held at the ministry's headquarters in the Libyan capital Tripoli, and was attended by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Taher Albahour and the Head of the European delegation to Libya Nicola Orlando.

The MoU aims at enhancing the partnership between the Mission and the relevant Libyan authorities with a view to facilitating the delivery of technical assistance, capacity building and training by the Mission, while reinforcing the legal framework of the Mission in Libya, the statement said.

The partnership also includes support for enhancing cross-border cooperation with Libya's neighboring countries, including in the Sahel, it added.

“The MoU we signed today is another important milestone that will allow us to deepen our cooperation with EU and its member states on border management and security, and our joint fight against cross-border serious crimes and terrorism,” said Taher Albahour.

“The MoU represents an important step forward in the ongoing efforts to tackle security challenges the country faces,” the Head of the EUBAM Libya Mission Natalina Cea said. ■

Famagusta Gazette





