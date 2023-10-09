Iraq And Turkmenistan Discuss Gas Imports

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

During a meeting with Turkmenistan's Minister of State for Gas Affairs, Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister of Oil expressed the desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in the oil and energy sectors.

They discussed expanding mutual collaboration in these fields, highlighting the potential both countries possess. Emphasis was placed on cooperation in supplying gas to power stations, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding seen as a significant step to bolster opportunities for cooperation. Iraqi companies were invited to participate in promising investment opportunities presented by the Ministry.

Turkmenistan's Minister of State for Gas Affairs, Mr. Maxat Babaiev, expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and considered the gas supply memorandum as the beginning of increased bilateral cooperation prospects.

Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Mr. Ziad Ali Fadel, mentioned that the memorandum of understanding with Turkmenistan is one of the rapid solutions being pursued by the Ministerial Energy Council to enhance production and increase power supply to citizens.

The Ministry's Deputy for Gas Affairs, Mr. Azat Saber, noted that the signing of this memorandum and the agreement with Turkmenistan are the results of intensive efforts by the joint ministerial team from the Ministries of Oil and Electricity. These efforts included extensive discussions and meetings during his visit to Turkmenistan in August of last year to identify the common objectives.

The meeting was attended by several officials from the Ministries of Oil and Electricity.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)