Actor Michael Copon Endorses Donald Trump For President And Joins VFAF Veterans For Trump As An Ambassodor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor Michael Copon VFAF Ambassador

Michael Copon Renowned actor endorses Donald Trump and joins VFAF

Michael Copon with Patrick Collis VFAF Virgina State Chapter President

Actor Michael Copon , of Power Rangers fame , endorses Donald Trump for President and joins Veterans for America First as Ambassador announced Stan Fitzgerald

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump PresidentHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for TrumpRenowned actor Michael Copon , of Power Rangers fame , has officially endorsed Donald Trump for President and announced he will serve as an ambassador to Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump.Michael Copon will be touring the border in Eagle Pass Texas this November with the national veterans organization. The border tour will be led by Victor Avila a retired high profile border agent and congressional candidate. Joining the group will be congressional candidate Sandy Smith who was Trump endorsed last cycle.For information on joining the Eagle Pass Texas border event contact:Patrick Collis President of the VFAF Virginia State Chapter , and founder of Spartan Investigations , has announced that Copon has also joined his team and they will be assisting with security at the Eagle Pass Texas event.Michael Copon is an American actor known for a variety of film and television roles including that of Lucas Kendall in Power Rangers: Time Force and Felix Taggaro in One Tree Hill.Kick starting his career in 2001, Copon was chosen by the Fox Kids Network to portray Lucas Kendall in Power Rangers: Time Force. Given the lengthy audition process for the role, Copon stood out from the crowd and became a series lead as the Blue Ranger. Though the progression of the show introduced a new lineup in the next series, Copon reprised his role in Power Rangers: Wild Force in the two-part episode of 'Reinforcements from the Future'. Capturing attention in the role, Copon soon landed a recurring role during One Tree Hill's second season as Felix Taggaro. Other notable appearances include those in Scrubs, That's So Raven, Hawaii Five-0, Beyond The Break, and Reno 911!Copon's film work includes standout roles in Bring It On: In It To Win It, and as Mathayus in The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior. Copon has also applied himself to a number of horror films, including Night of the Demons, Killer Holiday and 247 Fo .Beyond his film and television commitments, Copon is also a talented singer, releasing 'Let's Get Nasty' on iTunes in 2010 and appeared (and subsequently won) the competition on VH1's But Can They Sing?Copon joins other VFAF high profile board members and ambassadors with the organization: Admiral Charles Kubic (former Trump advisor) VFAF national spokesman, Tom Homan (former ICE director) advisory board, as well as Ambassadors J.R. Majewski (former Trump endorsed vet for Ohio) General Don Bolduc (former Trump endorsed vet for NH senate) Debbie Dooley (Tea Party Co-founder) , Caroline Jeffords (Fulton County GA Ballot audit litigation), Kevin Sorbo (Actor) ,Courtney Kramer (former Trump admin and legal team) ,Seth Keshel (national election integrity expert), Christopher Tremogle (Journalist Washington Examiner) , Pastor Mark Burns (Pastors for Trump), Lucretia Hughes (Real News with Lucretia) , Theresa Shen (Asians for Trump) and many more influencersThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

0:00 / 10:03 Actor Michael Copon endorses Donald Trump for President 2024, joins VFAF Veterans for America First