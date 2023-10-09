GEN111 Sales Call: Genesis SFL Launches Its Referral Platform To Its Web3 Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Genoplant laboratory sales powered by GEN111 community

Community Sales PlatForm by Genesis SFL

Genesis SFL (BSC:GEN111)

- Attila Kendefi, crpytodrinks CEOLJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- An innovative initiative has been launched recently at Genesis SFL , in which the company has involved its crypto community in the sale of their core product, the Genoplant portable plant laboratory . The company's payout plan ( ) includes a community bonus for a reason. The Genesis SFL board considered it important to give the opportunity to participate in the project as soon as possible to those followers who are currently unable to invest in the increasingly expensive GEN111 utility token.As we reported on the strengthening of our market in our previous PressRelease ( ), it is clear that buy in to Dividends partnership is becoming more and more inaccessible for a wider group of individuals. In the spirit of equal opportunities, the Genesis Community Sales PlatForm has been launched to offer all our followers the opportunity to suggest potential customers to the company in three simple steps.(1)First, in order to increase the proportion of relevant recommendations, we strongly recommend to watch Genoplant videos on our Youtube Channel and read our documents on our websites before submitting customer recommendations. (2) In the second step, suggestions are placed. (3) The third and last step is to submit the form (Scroll down or visit genesissus/gen111). From there, it's up to the Genesis SFL team to do everything they can to close the deal. We strongly ask you to submit a valid email address, as we have the opportunity of crediting your crypto account with a 1000 USD bonus after each successful device sale, in the form of BNB and or GEN111 tokens, as agreed.

