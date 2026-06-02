Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 3: Check Fuel Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities Today
|City
|Petrol Price
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|Chennai
|₹107.87
|Gurugram
|₹102.62
|Noida
|₹101.96
|Bengaluru
|₹110.89
|Bhubaneswar
|₹108.97
|Chandigarh
|₹101.51
|Hyderabad
|₹115.69
|Jaipur
|₹112.66
|Lucknow
|₹101.89
|Patna
|₹114.24
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹115.49
|City
|Diesel Price
|New Delhi
|₹95.20
|Kolkata
|₹99.82
|Mumbai
|₹97.83
|Chennai
|₹99.65
|Gurugram
|₹95.30
|Noida
|₹95.44
|Bengaluru
|₹98.80
|Bhubaneswar
|₹100.68
|Chandigarh
|₹89.47
|Hyderabad
|₹103.82
|Jaipur
|₹97.78
|Lucknow
|₹95.36
|Patna
|₹100.20
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹104.40
Oil rose for a third day amid disruption in peace talks between the United States and Iran and Israel's attacks on Lebanon, according to a Bloomberg report on 3 June.
It added that Brent climbed toward $97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $95 after adding more than 7% in the week's first two sessions.Also Read | EPFO 3.0 ATM withdrawal explained: Launch status, PF withdrawal process, rules
US President Donald Trump said he's still optimistic about a peace deal with Tehran and dismissed reports that negotiations have been halted amid the fighting in Lebanon, it added. However, the report noted that lack of clarity over extension of the current ceasefire and access to the Strait of Hormuz means that oil prices have restarted their climb. Oil prices had slipped in May due to optimism over a deal.
The delay has hiked concerns over crude stock as countries await full opening up of exports from the Persian Gulf, the report said.
The price volatility has forced dealers to scale back their risk exposure, pushing open interest - the total number of futures contracts that haven't been closed, liquidated or delivered - in global benchmark Brent to the lowest since August. In the US, an industry report showed crude stockpiles fell 6.8 million barrels last week, it added.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
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