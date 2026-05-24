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US Embassy in Venezuela Conducts Aerial Evacuation Drill in Caracas
(MENAFN) The United States embassy in Caracas carried out an evacuation and rapid-response drill on Saturday involving two military helicopters, according to reports.
The exercise, held in the Baruta district of the Venezuelan capital, included MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft capable of both vertical takeoff and landing as well as conventional flight. The aircraft flew over the embassy area while emergency teams, including fire and ambulance units, entered the building as part of the coordinated operation.
US Embassy in Caracas stated on X: “An American military response exercise is currently being conducted at the US Embassy in Caracas. Maintaining the military’s rapid response capability is a key element of our mission readiness both in Venezuela and around the world.”
During the drill, military aircraft circled the embassy compound while ground teams executed simulated emergency procedures.
According to reports, Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the aircraft carried out controlled flights over Caracas and conducted landing operations at the embassy compound, which is located in a mountainous area of the city.
The exercise comes in the context of broader US military activity in the region following earlier political developments, including the ouster and arrest of former President Nicolas Maduro.
The exercise, held in the Baruta district of the Venezuelan capital, included MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft capable of both vertical takeoff and landing as well as conventional flight. The aircraft flew over the embassy area while emergency teams, including fire and ambulance units, entered the building as part of the coordinated operation.
US Embassy in Caracas stated on X: “An American military response exercise is currently being conducted at the US Embassy in Caracas. Maintaining the military’s rapid response capability is a key element of our mission readiness both in Venezuela and around the world.”
During the drill, military aircraft circled the embassy compound while ground teams executed simulated emergency procedures.
According to reports, Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the aircraft carried out controlled flights over Caracas and conducted landing operations at the embassy compound, which is located in a mountainous area of the city.
The exercise comes in the context of broader US military activity in the region following earlier political developments, including the ouster and arrest of former President Nicolas Maduro.
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