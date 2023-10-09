Ukrainian Military Receives 21 Suvs For Protection Of Kyiv Region From Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Regional Military Administration and AWT Bavaria have handed over 21 SUVs to mobile fire groups for the protection of the Kyiv region from Russian missile and drone attacks.

The administration's press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko and CEO at AWT Bavaria Erik Berning met with the military to transfer the vehicles.

"These vehicles are for the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, which protect us from air attacks by the Russian invaders," the report reads.

The administration said the funds for the purchase of the SUVs had been raised as part of a Ukrainian defense project together with the UNITED24 platform.

The vehicles are expected to help the trained crews of the air defense forces perform combat missions, save lives and protect the critical infrastructure of the Kyiv region.

"In total, mobile groups will receive 60 vehicles. In the near future, 24 SUVs will be provided by other business representatives," the administration added.