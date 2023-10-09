Watch: UAE Drivers Rewarded With Free Fuel Cards For Following Traffic Rules

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 4:47 PM

UAE motorists who have strictly adhered to traffic regulations in Al Ain City are being honoured by authorities in the country. As part of this initiative, free fuel cards were distributed to deserving drivers.

The fuel cards were presented by the Happiness Patrol, whose mission is to spread joy and promote a positive lifestyle. The aim of this initiative is to encourage positive traffic behaviour and, in turn, enhance road safety. In a joint effort, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and Adnoc Distribution Company have launched this initiative to acknowledge and reward model drivers.

The Al Ain Traffic Administration urged drivers to refrain from violating traffic regulations. Those found in violation were provided with roses and informative booklets as part of an effort to educate and raise awareness among the community about their shared responsibility.

These booklets contained real-life stories that emphasise the significance of abiding by traffic laws and the ongoing efforts to preserve lives and property.

Colonel Matar Abdullah Al-Mahiri, Director of the Al Ain Traffic Department, emphasised that this recognition serves as motivation for positive traffic conduct. It not only contributes to road safety but also encourages other drivers to adopt safe driving practices.

Drivers have expressed their deep appreciation for this exceptional initiative by Abu Dhabi Police and its partners, who share a common goal of raising awareness and promoting safer driving practices throughout the city's traffic systems.

