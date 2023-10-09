Laptop For The Blind, Talking Microwave: Dubai Expo Showcases Inventions For People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 10:37 PM

A laptop for blind, a talking microwave and pods for autistic kids are just some of the innovations on display at the 5th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo that kicked off in Dubai today. The event showcases the best initiatives, plans, and new technologies to improve the quality of life of more than 50 million people of determination in the region.

Held over three days, the exhibition brings together over 250 exhibitors under one roof. Here are the top 8 innovations at the expo that stood out:

1. Sensory pods: Equipped with a TV, mirror and moving lights, these pods are intended for children with autism to relax in when they experience a sensory overload. The moving lights and mirror are meant to calm the child down while the TV distracts them.

2. All terrain wheelchair: The Action Trackchair is designed for those with physical disabilities to have complete freedom outdoors. With powerful motors that give the rider mobility over sand and snow, the wheelchair also allows for the sitting and standing positions. It can be used for fishing, BBQ and outdoor activities.

3. eBrelle Laptop: Designed to help those with visual disabilities, the eBrelle laptop transcribes any digital text files into Braille characters. It also comes complete with the entire Holy Quran that has voice guidance and translation. It can also be used to take notes and store them like a regular laptop.

4. Talking microwave: The talking microwave comes equipped with tactile buttons to help blind people use the home appliance independently. It reads out the functionalities of each button making it easier for people of determination to use it.

5. Dream phone: The dream phone helps hearing, and speech impaired people use speech-to-text to make and answer phone calls. The portable device, which can be attached to any phone allows the user to interact with a caller seamlessly.

6. Tactile graphic printers: This device turns any graphic or photo into Braille format to allow those with visual disabilities to“read” any picture.

7. Accessible kiosk: This kiosk, meant to be installed in public locations, will direct people of determination in a way that is most suitable for them. Maps will be converted into Braille, there will be audio messages as well as sign language for those who require it. The height of the screen will be adjusted automatically as people approach it.

8. Tactile Chess Set: The tactile chess set aims to make games more accessible to those with visual impairments. The chess pieces and the board are also magnetic to allow for a good gaming experience.

ALSO READ:

Dubai athletes of determination take on intense challenges at contest

Dubai Airports to be more autism-friendly, accessible for People of Determination

Sheikh Hamdan's 'Care' delivers 11,681 services to senior citizens, People of Determination in 4 months