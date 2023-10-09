Azerbaijani Embassy May Resume Its Activity In Tehran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
There is a unified opinion on resumption of activity of
Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference today, answering a
question on resumption of activity of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.
"The visit of the Azerbaijani official (Azerbaijani President's
Representative for Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov - ed.) to
Tehran took place in continuation of negotiations between the
officials of the two countries. Constructive talks and
consultations were held. Both Azerbaijani and Iranian sides
expressed their views on the latest developments in the region,"
the spokesman stressed.
Nasser Kanaani noted that there is a consensus on the resumption
of activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran:
"In the near future, within the framework of discussions and
successfully taken steps, the Embassy may resume its activity in
Tehran. We are in a good mood and trend in bilateral relations
between Iran and Azerbaijan".
It should be noted that the special representative of
Azerbaijani President Khalaf Khalafov visited Tehran on 3 October,
and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad
Bazrpash arrived in Azerbaijan on 6 October.
To recall, The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran has been closed
due to the armed attack on 27 January 2023, at around 08:00 a.m.
local time. The perpetrator passed by the guard post with a
Kalashnikov rifle and opened fire inside the embassy, while its
staff tried to neutralize him. The head of the embassy's security
service, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed in the attack, while two guards
were injured.
Shortly after, a suspect was detained by Iranian police. The
State Security Service of Azerbaijan opened a criminal
investigation of the attack. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
strongly condemned the attack. The Azerbaijani side regarded the
incident as a "terrorist act". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan announced evacuation of the embassy personnel in Tehran.
On 29 January Azerbaijan evacuated most of the embassy staff from
Tehran and suspended the embassy's operation.
