Hotness Alert: Sushmita Sen Shows Off Her Stunning Curves In Nude Long Bodycon Dress (Photos)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently dropped some stunning photos on Instagram in a nude, floor-length bodycon dress.

Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Sushmita is well recognised for her role as Miss Chandini in Kal Ho Na Ho, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.



Sushmita Sen is noted for her excellent fashion sense, brazen candour, and humour. The actress recently sparked controversy on Instagram after posting a series of images in a naked bodycon dress.

The actress stood in front of a mirror with her hands gently holding a bar above her head in a photo she published on Sunday. The actress wore a naked bodycon dress in the photographs and showed off her natural contours.

The Aarya actress chose a delicate, smoky eye look with nude gloss on her lips for her makeup. She posed with her squad while wearing her hair in lovely waves.



Bhumi responded to the photo in the comments with a fire emoji. Renee, Sushmita's oldest daughter, also commented on her mother's beauty.

Meanwhile, one of the actress's fans wrote,“Still look 21 Sushmita ma'am ❤️.” Another added,“❤️❤️❤️❤️ most glamorous lady of India ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” One person commented,“You truly are made by God himself ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are so perfect in every way .”



Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sushmita Sen revealed the third season of Aarya on social media. Despite having a heart attack earlier this year, production for the new season of her Emmy-nominated suspense series ended only recently. Sushmita confirmed last week that the series' latest season will launch on November 3rd.

