3 Years Passes Since Liberation Of Hadrut From Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today is the day when Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district
was liberated from occupation.
Three years have passed since the settlement was cleared from
the enemy, Azernews report, citing Report.
Thus, as a result of the counter-offensive operations carried
out by the Azerbaijani Army starting from September 27, 2020, the
settlement of Hadrut was liberated from the enemy on October 9.
The news of the settlement's liberation was conveyed to the
people of Azerbaijan by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.
On the same day, along with the settlement of Hadrut, the
villages of Chayli of Tartar, Fuzuli's Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli,
Jabrayil's Kishlaq, Garacalli, Efendili, Süleymanli and Khojavend's
Sur villages were also freed from occupation.
The operation to liberate the town and surrounding villages from
occupation is also called Hadrut battles. These battles were an
operation carried out in Hadrut and adjacent villages and heights,
which were occupied by Armenian troops during the First Karabakh
War.
Thus, during the battles, the Azerbaijani Army advanced on the
southern front in early October and headed in the direction the
enemy did not expect - Hadrut. The liberation of Hadrut was to a
large extent one of the operations that decided the fate of the
war. Because the Azerbaijani Army moved towards Shusha after the
liberation of Hadrut. Therefore, Hadrut battles had a great role in
the liberation of Shusha. Because the enemy was waiting for the
Azerbaijani soldiers in Shusha from another direction.
Thus, from October 7, heavy battles began, and on the 9th of the
month, the Azerbaijani Army took control of the strategically
important villages and heights located near the settlement. With
this, the settlement and the mentioned villages were freed from the
enemy.
