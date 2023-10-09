Radix Onboards AML Provider Crystal For Enhanced Defi Protocol Compliance

In a major step forward for blockchain transparency and AML compliance, Radix Network has announced its partnership with Crystal , a leading all-in-one blockchain analytics tool. Set to launch post the release of Radix's Babylon upgrade, which will enable users to interact with smart contracts on the Radix's ledger. Launching around the 27th of September 2023, this collaboration reinforces the commitment of Crystal to provide compliant, transparent, and secure tools for the best new and emerging blockchain platforms.

Crystal has gained global recognition in the blockchain analytics domain, boasting comprehensive monitoring capabilities across more than 3,800 digital assets. Catering to clients in the digital asset industry, banking, and across the finance space, their toolset includes specialized tracking and reporting features for DeFi, intricate smart contracts, and standard transactions. By collaborating with Radix, Crystal aims to further extend its capabilities and reach, providing more robust tools for compliant projects and stakeholders of the Radix network.

Marina Khaustova, CEO of Crystal, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are very excited to be integrating the Radix network and have been following the progress of the network and the community with great interest. We look forward to providing strategic tools and services to the fast-growing Radix Ecosystem." Echoing the sentiment, Piers Ridyard, CEO of RDX Works, added, "Crystal integrating with the Radix network represents a key piece of infrastructure for service providers on the Radix network. We are very excited to see what new services and applications this tool will enable on the Radix network."

The integration promises multiple advantages for the Radix ecosystem. Key among them is bolstered confidence for institutional partners keen on deploying capital within the Radix network, especially where AML countermeasures are necessary in preventing money laundering and financing terrorism. By leveraging the increased transparency that Crystal's sophisticated analytics tools offer, these stakeholders can navigate the ecosystem with enhanced risk management capabilities, adhering to AML regulations with precision.

While this strategic partnership is bound to revolutionize the landscape of crypto analytics and DeFi operations on the Radix network, both Crystal and RDX Works are excited about the limitless possibilities this collaboration can unlock.

About Crystal

Crystal is the premier all-in-one blockchain analytics tool offering crypto AML compliance solutions. Serving global customers across the digital asset industry, banking, Government agencies and finance sectors, Crystal's advanced toolset caters to over 3,800 digital assets, providing intricate solutions for DeFi and complex smart contracts.

For more information, please visit:

About Radix

Radix is the only full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform that offers a radically better experience both for users and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi to manage their assets and identities; and for developers, Scrypto and Radix Engine provide a powerful and secure asset-oriented programming paradigm that allows builders to intuitively go from idea to production-ready dApps that their users will love.

For more information, please visit: and Works is a core developer of the Radix platform.

For additional details or press inquiries:

RDX Works Representative: s

Crystal Representative:

MarketAcross

MarketAcross

View source version on newsdirect