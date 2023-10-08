The Maintenance Group Ltd, Announce The Launch Of Their New Website

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Maintenance Group Ltd, are proud to announce the launch of our new website! co
This new website will be updated regularly.
We have added a news section, to showcase what we've been upto on a monthly basis.
We provide Fire Risk Assessments to identify potential hazards at your premises .
We also provide solutions for all compliance related issues and ongoing support.
Our aim at The Maintenance Group Ltd is to help you sleep at night, safe in the knowledge that your business meets all your legal compliance regulations , and your staff, premises, customers, or tenants are protected.
To discuss how we can be of service to you please call Andrew on
Phone: 01924971044
Address:
The Maintenance Group Ltd
Unit 30, Monckton Road Industrial Estate
Wakefield, England WF2 7AL, GB
Website: :
