UJ, World Bank Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) - University of Jordan (UJ) President, Dr. Nazir Obeidat, and higher education expert at the World Bank, Jamil Salmi, on Sunday discussed ways of joint cooperation.During the meeting, the two sides discussed mechanisms for improving the system of Jordan's higher education institutions and raising their efficiency to reach sustainability, as well as finding solutions to their challenges, particularly University of Jordan, according to a UJ statement.Obeidat said UJ reached the list of the world's top 500 universities in the recent QS World University Rankings 2024, adding that about 55 of its programs received international accreditation, as its Faculty of Medicine alumni obtained the highest positions in U.S. practice exams.On challenges facing the university, he primarily referred to financial challenges, the large number of students, and old buildings, stressing need to enjoy independence of decision-making to face challenges and achieve stability to achieve development, scientific research and graduation of "distinguished" competencies, locally, regionally and globally.For his part, Salmi said the World Bank seeks to gain a "deeper" understanding of the challenges Jordan's educational system, as part of the bank's support program provided to the Jordanian government to back efforts to reform the educational network.