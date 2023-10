Hardline Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Under Heavy Police Escort

Jerusalem, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Scores of Jewish extremist settlers on Sunday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.A statement by the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshipers under 55 years old from accessing the mosque."The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque's yards and performed Talmudic rituals," it added.

