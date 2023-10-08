Judicial Council Concludes Training Program On Environmental Crimes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Judicial Council wrapped up an extensive training program focused on combating environmental crimes, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and the Governance Strengthening Project (GSP), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).A statement by the Council on Sunday said that this program serves as a vital step in bolstering national efforts to safeguard and preserve the environment while deterring violations and ensuring adherence to environmental laws.The training encompassed specialized courses for environmental inspectors across the Kingdom, as well as tailored sessions for judges and prosecutors responsible for investigating and adjudicating cases related to such crimes.Spanning throughout September, the training sessions concluded with a joint meeting to present the outcomes, participants' feedback, and recommendations, and address challenges in effectively regulating and prosecuting environmental offenders.Notably, this training program is part of the Council's strategy to combat environmental crimes, which also involves the development of electronic connectivity between the courts and the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.